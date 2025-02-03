Maharashtra govt contemplating use of AI in agriculture sector, says Ajit Pawar

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government is considering the use of artificial intelligence (AI) on an experimental basis in the agriculture sector to boost productivity and reduce production costs for farmers, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said on Monday.

During a review meeting here, Pawar directed the state agriculture department to work with the cooperation department to assess the technical and financial feasibility of the project.

State Agriculture Minister Manikrao Kokate, Minister of State for Agriculture Ashish Jayswal, Minister of State for Cooperation Pankaj Bhoyar, President of the All India Grape Growers Association Kailas Patil, and other senior officials attended the meeting.

Pawar said, "As crucial factors like crop health, soil carbon levels and soil health can be monitored using AI, we can use it on an experimental basis in the agriculture sector to boost productivity and reduce product cost for farmers." He said the transformation has to be practical and financially viable for farmers.

The deputy chief minister said, "AI is revolutionising sectors across the globe, and agriculture must not be left behind. In the coming years, AI will be indispensable for farmers as they battle challenges like changing weather, unseasonal rains, pest attacks, and labour shortages." He said AI can play a vital role in enhancing productivity while reducing production costs.

"We will be able to measure carbon levels in the soil and identify pests, diseases, and even weed types, providing farmers with detailed insights into their crops and land. These advancements will ensure more precise farming methods and better management of resources," Pawar said.

He also said that the use of AI would lead to greater efficiency in the supply chain and overall cost reduction.

The deputy chief minister said, "By improving harvesting efficiency, reducing the use of chemical fertilisers and pesticides, and enhancing disease management, AI will help farmers save labour and input costs.

The integration of AI in agriculture is not just about improving yields but also ensuring a more sustainable and cost-effective approach to farming."