Maharashtra: Govt counsel dies by suicide in court premises

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Aug 20 (PTI) A 48-year-old government counsel died by suicide inside a court building in Maharashtra’s Beed district, a police official said on Wednesday.

Vinayak Chandel allegedly hanged himself with a rope inside the court at Wadwani. The court staff discovered his body when they reached the premises around 10.45 am, he said.

Chandel was appointed to the Wadwani court in January 2025. A suicide note has been recovered, but its contents will be shared later, the official said. PTI AW NR