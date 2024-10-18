Maharashtra govt creates new Dy RTO at Vaijapur in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Mumbai, Oct 18 (PTI) The Maharashtra government has approved the creation of a 'deputy regional transport office ' (Dy RTO) at Vaijapur in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, and its vehicle registration code will be MH-57, an official said on Friday.

Advertisment

The state government issued a government resolution (GR) in this regard on October 14. With this, the number of Dy RTO offices in Maharashtra will rise to 33, while the total number of RTO offices is 24.

As per the GR, the new RTO office will have vehicle registration code MH-57.

This is the second Dy RTO office created by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led government within a fortnight after the one at Khamgaon in Buldhana district on October 3.

Advertisment

In the latest GR, the state transport commissioner has been tasked with appointing officers for licensing, registration, and taxation at the Khamgaon deputy RTO office.

The GR also directs the commissioner to secure land on lease for the new RTO office. PTI KK ARU