Maharashtra govt declared drought in talukas of MLAs close to it, alleges Wadettiwar

Mumbai, Nov 3 (PTI) Slamming the Eknath Shinde government for declaring drought in only 40 talukas of Maharashtra, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Vijay Wadettiwar on Friday claimed the areas were selected on the basis of the proximity of MLAs to the ruling dispensation.

Talking to reporters, Wadettiwar said it appears the government's sensitivity towards farmers is over, adding drought must be declared on the lines of neighbouring Karnataka, which is ruled by the Congress.

"The government has declared drought in 40 talukas, but the number (of talukas affected by drought) is much more. The selection of talukas was done on the basis of proximity of MLAs to the government," the Congress leader claimed.

Earlier this week, the state government had declared drought in 40 talukas, including in Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's Baramati constituency and state minister Chhagan Bhujbal's Yeola.

Attacking the government over the crop insurance scheme, Wadettiwar said it appears insurance companies are benefiting from the arrangement.

Premium paid by the Centre and the state is close to Rs 7,000 crore, while only Rs 1,300 crore has been disbursed to the farmers in the state, he pointed out.

The opposition will not allow the Winter Session of the Maharashtra Legislature to function smoothly till the issues of farmers are resolved, Wadettiwar warned.