Maharashtra Govt declares desi cows ''Rajyamata-Gomata'' ahead of polls

Mumbai, Sep 30 (PTI) Maharashtra Government on Monday declared desi (indigenous) cows as 'Rajyamata-Gomata', citing the importance of cows in Indian culture, agriculture, and healthcare.

The decision was taken to ensure the conservation of desi cows, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis told reporters after the state cabinet meeting in Mumbai.

Fadnavis said the state government would also provide farmers feed for these cows.

The state cabinet, while highlighting the significance of desi cows since Vedic period, also approved the animal husbandry department's proposal to provide Rs 50 daily subsidy per animal to cow shelter operators.

The Maharashtra Cow Shelter Commissionerate will oversee the functioning of such shelters, an official release said.

There are 46,13,632 desi cows in the state, according to the 2019 census, a drop of 20.69 per cent compared to the earlier census figures.

A government resolution (GR) issued Monday said, “Since Vedic times, the significance of cows in human life is religious, scientific, and economical and hence it is called as Kamdhenu.” Desi cow milk has high nutritional value and is an important part of the human diet, the GR said.

There are indigenous cow breeds like Devni and Lalkandari in Marathwada, Khillar in western Maharashtra, Dangi in northern Maharashtra and Gavlau in Vidarbha.

The GR noted that concerns were voiced about the rapid fall in the number of desi cows in the state. The newly-accorded status to the animal would encourage farmers to raise cows, it added.

The GR, issued by the state Agriculture, Dairy Developement, Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Department, also cited factors like the importance of indigenous cow milk in human nutrition, ayurvedic and panchgavya treatment and use of cow manure in organic farming for the decision.

The decision, which comes ahead of the state assembly elections, underscores the cow's spiritual, scientific, and historical significance in Indian society, an official said. It highlights the integral role that cows have played in India's cultural landscape for centuries, he added.

By taking this decision, the state government has underscored the agricultural benefits of cow dung, which enhances soil fertility and contributes to human nutrition and shows the government’s efforts to promote sustainable farming practices, he said.

The decision will also help protect desi cows from those involved in cow smuggling and cow slaughter business, he said.

Reacting to the decision, Union minister Ramdas Athawale said, "The Hindu community in India is very large, and cow is revered as mother. I believe the government has decided to honour the cow".