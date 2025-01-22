Maharashtra govt declares Rs 5 lakh help for kin of passengers killed in train accident

Mumbai, Jan 22 (PTI) The Maharashtra government on Wednesday announced a Rs 5 lakh ex gracia for the kin of those killed in the train accident in Jalgaon district.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is in Davos, said in a video that the government will bear the cost of medical treatment for the injured persons.

At least ten passengers were killed after jumping off the Pushpak Express amid rumours of a fire on board the train, and were run over by another train on the adjacent tracks, officials said.

Deputy CM Eknath Shinde said prima facie passengers of Pushpak Express jumped off the train amid rumours of a fire on board the train.

He said the exact number of the injured and deceased passengers is being ascertained.

Shinde said authorities have been directed to immediately shift the injured to the hospital and ensure they get proper treatment.

"Preliminary information suggests that the accident occurred when some passengers from Pushpak Express jumped onto the adjacent track after rumours of a fire. Railway officials and rescue teams are reaching the spot," Shinde said.

Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan expressed sorrow over the incident.

"Extremely saddened to know about the unfortunate death of some passengers after they were hit by another train near Jalgaon. Convey my condolences to the next of those who lost their lives. Wishing a speedy recovery to the injured," he stated.

Senior Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar said the incident was heart-wrenching.

He said eight passengers were killed and 12 others injured.

"This accident has plunged many families into deep sorrow. I pay my heartfelt tributes to the deceased," he said.

Wadettiwar demanded necessary facilities for treating the injured passengers and investigation by the Railways to prevent such incidents.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray also expressed condolences.

"Passengers jumped out of the express in fear as they thought the train was on fire, leading to this unfortunate accident. Heartfelt condolences to the passengers who lost their lives. Prayers for the injured passengers to get proper treatment at the earliest and their health to improve," he said.

State Congress president Nana Patole said, "Lives have become cheap. There is no accountability now in this government. It's the failure of the Modi government and it should resign". PTI MR NSK