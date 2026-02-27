Maharashtra govt derecognises 107 board exam centres over malpractice

Mumbai, Feb 27 (PTI) The Maharashtra government has derecognised 107 examination centres across the state as part of a massive crackdown on copying and other irregularities during the Class 10 and 12 board exams, Minister Dada Bhuse informed the state assembly on Friday.

During the Question Hour, Bhuse said the state government has launched a "copy-free examination campaign" for the February-March 2026 board exams, similar to last year, to ensure a fair and secure environment.

Recognition for 31 and 76 exam centres for Class 10 and 12 board exams, respectively, was cancelled after instances of malpractice were reported around January 13, he said in his written reply.

The minister pointed out that key preventive measures, including CCTV cameras, have been made mandatory at all Class 10 and Class 12 examination centres.

Staff, including superintendents, invigilators, and other personnel, at exam centres without CCTV coverage have been replaced, and special stationary squads and drones have been deployed at sensitive centres, he added.

District-level vigilance committees have been set up under the chairmanship of District Collectors, with roles defined through a government resolution dated January 9, he said.

Moreover, flying squads have been prepared for surprise visits to exam centres, and immediate action will be taken against individuals found guilty of malpractice, he said.

Strict instructions have been issued under the Maharashtra Prevention of Malpractices Act to register cognisable and non-bailable offences against anyone involved in or abetting malpractices, the minister said.

Earlier this month, drone cameras exposed large-scale copying during a Class 12 exam paper at a centre in Beed district, leading to the suspension of 17 teachers. PTI MR ARU