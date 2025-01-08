Maharashtra govt developing app to involve citizens in fight against pollution: Munde

Mumbai, Jan 7 (PTI) Maharashtra minister Pankaja Munde on Tuesday announced that an app is being developed by the government to involve citizens in the fight against pollution.

The app will allow users to report environmental violations by uploading photos with geo-tags, enabling swift government action, she said.

"We are developing an app to empower citizens to participate in addressing pollution. People can take photos of the violations, geo-tag them and upload them. Based on these reports, we will take strict action," the Environment and Climate Change Minister told reporters.

She highlighted the importance of public involvement in improving air quality and tackling harmful practices.

"Citizens play a crucial role in our fight against pollution. This initiative ensures that their concerns are directly addressed," she said.

Munde also outlined broader efforts to reduce pollution in Mumbai and across Maharashtra.

She said the government is working with various departments and central authorities to implement stricter norms.

"Pollution is a serious issue, and we are taking every possible step to minimise its impact. We are in contact with different departments and aim to bring down pollution levels by the third week of February," she said.

The minister emphasised the state's commitment to enforcing a ban on plastic and empowering the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) to act against the violators.

"We have already taken a strong stand against harmful plastics. The MPCB has the authority to issue notices, and we will ensure compliance," she said.

On various state departments chalking out a 100-Day Plan and Task Force, the minister revealed that a task force is being created to implement a 100-day pollution control plan set by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

"We are forming a task force involving the transport department and other key stakeholders to execute the plan. The goal is to bring tangible improvements to Mumbai's air quality and beyond," Munde said.

Although Maharashtra currently falls under the 'moderate' category in terms of air quality, the minister expressed optimism about the progress being made.

"Our aim is to work collaboratively and ensure a healthier environment for everyone. Citizens' participation through this app is a significant step towards achieving this goal," she said. PTI ND NP