Maharashtra govt disburses Rs 1,892.61 cr for 91.65 lakh farmers under Namo Shetkari Yojana

Mumbai, Sep 9 (PTI) The Maharashtra government has released the seventh instalment of the Namo Shetkari Mahasamman Nidhi Yojana, under which Rs 1,892.61 crore will be disbursed to 91.65 lakh farmers.

The agriculture department organised a programme at the Cabinet Hall in Mantralaya to mark the disbursement by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, an official release stated on Tuesday.

Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, Agriculture Minister Dattatreya Bharane, cabinet members and Chief Secretary Rajesh Kumar were present on the occasion.

Modelled on the Centre's Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) Yojana, the state scheme provides direct financial assistance to eligible farmers.

Beneficiaries receive an additional subsidy of Rs 6,000 per year from the state, apart from the Centre's Rs 6,000 annual assistance, taking the total benefit to Rs 12,000.

In this instalment, subsidies for the period April-July 2025 were credited to farmers' accounts. The government had earlier disbursed six instalments worth Rs 11,130 crore to 93.09 lakh farmers under the state scheme.

"The scheme is crucial to boosting farmers' income, meeting production costs and ensuring sustainability in agriculture. With the seventh instalment, the scheme's reach will expand further and continue to strengthen the rural economy," Agriculture Minister Bharane said. PTI MR ARU