Maharashtra govt does want LoP in legislature out of fear, says Aaditya Thackeray

Nagpur, Dec 8 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Monday slammed the Devendra Fadnavis government on the Leader of Opposition issue and said the ruling dispensation does not want debate in the legislature on matters related to citizens.

Opposition parties have been seeking the LoP post in the assembly and council, though none of them have managed to fulfil a vital norm associated with it. Following the Opposition's rout in the state assembly polls last year, no party could win 10 per cent of the total 288 seats, which is necessary for any opposition party to stake claim to the post of LoP.

"The Maharashtra government is operating in fear and is trying to stifle Opposition voices in the legislature. The government is so scared that it does not even want to see a Leader of Opposition. This fear is becoming visible to people. Even after getting such a huge majority with the blessings of the Election Commission, if the government is still afraid of the Opposition, then what more can one say," Thackeray said.

The government does not want any subject to be discussed in the House and does not want anyone to get the rights that belong to a Leader of Opposition, he further said as the Winter Session of the legislature began here during the day.

Responding on the issue on Sunday, Chief Minister Fadnavis had asserted the decision to appoint Leader of Opposition in the assembly and council comes under the jurisdiction of the respective presiding officers and that the state government has no say in it.

Thackeray also claimed BJP leaders were arriving in Nagpur for the session in "private jets" and pointed out that it was happening at a time when common flyers were distressed due to the large scale IndiGo cancellations nationwide.

"Are these leaders paying from their own pockets for the use of private jets or is it being paid by taxpayers," Thackeray asked.

Speaking about the debate on 'Vande Mataram' in Parliament, Thackeray said the BJP misuses the national song and slogans like 'Jai Hind' as well as Hindutva for poll purposes and then later restricts their use.

"If you see the Rajya Sabha handbook this year, they have imposed restriction on saying 'Jai Hind' and 'Vande Mataram' in the House," he said.

He also slammed the BJP government in Goa over the nightclub fire there late Saturday night, which killed 25 persons.

After such an incident takes place, the government moves in to enforce laws but till then allows all kinds of illegalities by offering relaxations, the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader claimed. PTI PS BNM