Maharashtra govt drafting comprehensive youth policy; minister seeks suggestions

Mumbai, Oct 15 (PTI) The Maharashtra government is preparing a revised and comprehensive youth policy aimed at connecting individuals aged 13 to 35 with globalisation while promoting scientific outlook, diversity awareness, and civic responsibilities among them, a Cabinet minister said on Wednesday.

The policy will also address mental health issues, substance abuse prevention, education, employment, artificial intelligence (AI), cybersecurity, and digital technology challenges among the young population, Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Manikrao Kokate said.

Talking to reporters here, Kokate urged young people to share their opinions and suggestions to make the policy more effective.

The policy will take into account all groups, including gender, religion, caste, language, income, rural-urban populations, minorities, and backward communities, to ensure no one in the targeted demographic mix was left behind, he stated.

The policy will seek to empower youth with certain basic rights, including participation in decision-making process, education, employment and entrepreneurship opportunities, healthcare, environmental protection, housing, arts, sports, and cultural engagement, the minister added.

Kokate outlined youth responsibilities and values, emphasising adherence to the Constitution, maintaining social harmony, avoiding violence and discrimination, respecting national unity and public property, conserving the environment, and contributing to national service.

Special initiatives will be undertaken to reach out to rural youth and ensure their participation in various activities. Coordinated efforts across departments such as Women and Child Development, Cultural Affairs, and Skill Development will introduce innovative youth programmes, he noted.

In view of the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel (October 31), the government has launched the 'Sardar@150 Unity March', Kokate said.

To mark the occasion, district administrations, the Sports Department, MY Bharat, National Service Scheme (NSS), National Cadet Corps (NCC), and local authorities will organise district-level marches covering 8-10 km across Maharashtra.

Preceding the marches, activities such as essay and debate competitions, discussions on Sardar Patel's life, street plays, pledges for a drug-free India, yoga and health camps, cleanliness drives, and cultural performances will be conducted, the minister added. PTI MR RSY