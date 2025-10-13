Maharashtra govt empowers BDOs to approve repair of rain-damaged irrigation wells

Mumbai, Oct 13 (PTI) The Maharashtra government has authorised block development officers (BDOs) to grant approval for repairing irrigation wells damaged or silted due to heavy rains and floods in the state, including in the worst-hit Marathwada region.

The decision follows widespread rainfall and flooding in several regions, which led to the collapse or silting of thousands of irrigation wells, affecting farmers' ability to irrigate their fields in the upcoming agricultural season, according to sources in the Revenue department.

A government directive issued on Monday stated that BDOs have been empowered to approve well repair works after receiving inspection reports from technical officers.

These officers must prepare cost estimates within seven days of the BDO's order and submit consolidated reports to the respective district collectors.

Notably, for the first time, the Maharashtra government has decided to provide financial assistance for well repairs.

Under the state's relief package for rain-affected farmers, financial assistance has been announced for repairing damaged irrigation wells, either the actual repair cost or Rs 30,000 per well, whichever is lower.

In the affected talukas, where heavy rainfall and floods damaged agricultural infrastructure, many farmers' wells have been filled with silt or collapsed entirely. To ensure that irrigation facilities are restored before the next cropping season, the government has rolled out a new scheme to support timely repair works.

Farmers seeking assistance are required to apply in writing to their respective BDOs, attaching proof of well ownership through their 7/12 land records. The BDO must issue an acknowledgement immediately upon receiving the application. Applications without the required documents will not be processed, the sources said.

District collectors have been authorised to sanction the total repair expenditure.

The directive states that 50 per cent of the sanctioned repair cost will be released in advance by the district collector to facilitate timely completion. All repaired wells will be geo-tagged for record and monitoring purposes, the sources added. PTI ND NSK