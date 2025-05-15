Maharashtra govt empowers head constables to probe cases

Mumbai, May 15 (PTI) The Maharashtra government has issued an order empowering personnel of the rank of head constable and above to investigate cases, a police official said on Thursday.

The order was issued on May 9, he added.

"The powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 176 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita aim to ensure investigations are conducted properly. With the new order, head constable and above are empowered to investigate the cases after the concerned rank official deputed by officer in charge of the police station," he said.

"Police constable possessing graduation degree, having completed seven years of service as constable as well as special training at Detective Training School in Nashik and having passed examination held in such training. No departmental enquiry must be pending against him," the order stated. PTI DC BNM