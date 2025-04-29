Maharashtra govt enhances wages for individuals in beggars home to Rs 40 per day

Mumbai, Apr 29 (PTI) The Maharashtra government on Tuesday increased the wages given to the inmates of beggar homes in the state to Rs 40 per day for the first time since 1964 from Rs 5 monthly.

The decision is expected to encourage the individuals to become self-reliant, a statement issued by the government said.

The individuals in the beggars home were earlier entitled to Rs 5 monthly. The state already has in place the Maharashtra Prevention of Begging Act 1964, it said.

Under this law, 14 dedicated homes were set up for rehabilitation of beggars housing 4,217 inmates.

The individuals are trained with different skills in agriculture and small-scale industries in these beggars' homes so that they can earn their livelihood.

Such individuals would earlier get Rs 5 on a monthly basis, but the amount has been raised to Rs 40 daily now, the statement said.

The decision on enhancing the amount was taken in the cabinet meeting on Tuesday. PTI PR NP