Maharashtra govt extends crop survey deadline to Oct 31

Mumbai, Oct 1 (PTI) The Maharashtra government has extended the crop survey deadline for the Kharif season by one month to October 31, according to an official release.

Heavy rainfall and natural calamities had previously prompted a two-week extension of the survey period, which was set to end on September 30.

Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule has now granted a one-month extension, and all district collectors have been instructed to complete the crop survey for the Kharif season of 2025 by the end of this month, it said.

The collectors have been directed to monitor daily progress to ensure officials visit fields.

Bawankule has emphasised the need for utmost diligence to achieve 100 per cent completion of the crop survey, the release added.

Citing the initial estimate, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had said on Tuesday that rains and floods had damaged 60 lakh hectares of land in the state. PTI MR NR