Maharashtra govt extends deadline for MSP registration of paddy, coarse cereals till Dec 31

Mumbai, Dec 23 (PTI) The Maharashtra government has extended till December 31 the deadline for online registration of farmers for procurement of paddy and coarse cereals under the minimum support price (MSP) scheme for the Kharif marketing season 2025-26.

A government resolution (GR) issued by the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Department said the extension applies to procurement of paddy as well as coarse cereals, such as maize, jowar and ragi.

The decision was taken after several farmers were unable to complete the registration process within the stipulated time due to technical issues, documentation delays and other reasons. Requests for an extension had been made by the Maharashtra State Cooperative Marketing Federation, the Tribal Development Corporation and district-level agencies.

Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Minister Chhagan Bhujbal approved the extension, the officials said.

According to the guidelines, online registration is mandatory for farmers seeking to sell their produce to the government as per the MSP, and procurement will be carried out only from eligible farmers who have completed the registration process.

Officials said the move would benefit a large number of paddy and coarse cereal growers in the state and urged farmers to complete their online registration with the necessary documents within the revised deadline.