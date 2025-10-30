Maharashtra govt extends e-crop survey deadline to Nov 30

Mumbai, Oct 30 (PTI) Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Thursday announced an extension of the deadline for completion of the e-crop survey in the state till November 30.

According to officials, only 36 per cent of the crop area in the state has been recorded during the ongoing digital survey this month.

Bawankule issued orders to all district collectors to ensure 100 per cent crop inspection within the extended period.

The extension was necessary to ensure that farmers do not miss out on benefits under natural disaster relief, crop insurance and loan schemes due to unregistered crops, he added. PTI ND GK