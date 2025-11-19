Maharashtra govt extends Ladki Bahin scheme's e-KYC deadline till Dec 31

Mumbai, Nov 19 (PTI) The Maharashtra government has extended the deadline for completing the e-KYC process under the 'Mukhyamantri Mazi Ladki Bahin' scheme till December 31 in view of recent natural calamities and other difficulties faced by the beneficiaries.

Earlier, beneficiaries were instructed to complete the e-KYC by November 18. However, many eligible women can’t complete the process on time due to disruptions caused by adverse weather conditions and other constraints across the state, Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare said in a statement.

Women beneficiaries whose father or husband is deceased, or who are divorced, have been asked to complete their own e-KYC and submit a verified copy of the death certificate, divorce certificate, or court order to the district Women and Child Development Officer concerned, the minister added.

Tatkare stated that the extension of the deadline will ensure continuity and uninterrupted benefits under the scheme.

The flagship scheme, launched by the Mahayuti government in July last year, provides a financial assistance of Rs 1,500 per month to about 2.3 crore women. PTI MR NSK