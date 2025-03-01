Maharashtra govt eyeing to make HPV vaccine available for girls: Ajit Pawar

Pune, Mar 1 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Saturday said the state government was considering making the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine available for girls in the state to protect them from cancer.

Addressing the Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK) organised by the National Health Mission, he said the state government was committed to providing this vaccine to girls.

"State Health Minister Prakash Abitkar informed me that cancer cases are increasing and that a new (HPV) vaccine is available. We are positively considering making this vaccine available for girls in the state. We are looking into it and will soon reach a final decision," he said.

HPV is a common sexually transmitted infection. Only high-risk forms of the virus can progress to cancer. The vaccine is used to prevent HPV-related cancers, such as cervical and vaginal cancer. It is administered as a series of shots to protect against cancer and other HPV-related conditions.

Speaking to reporters after the event, minister Abitkar said cancer cases are rising in both urban and rural areas due to lifestyle changes.

"Earlier, it was believed that only individuals with certain addictions were prone to cancer. However, we are now seeing its prevalence across all age groups, which is a matter of concern," he said.

He said the health ministry has requested Ajit Pawar, who is the finance minister of the state, to make the vaccine available to girls in the age group of zero to 14 years.

"I am happy that he has assured us that the state government will make a decision to start a free vaccination for girls aged 0 to 14 in the state," Abitkar said.

The health minister also said that after the detection of bird flu (H5N1) virus in crows in parts of Vidarbha, the state health department was taking precautions in the region.

"We are keeping a close watch on the bird flu situation in Vidarbha after the virus was detected in the crows. There is still no clarity on whether any patient has been infected with bird flu. We have sent reports to the National Institute of Virology (NIV)...," he said.