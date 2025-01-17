Maharashtra Govt forms panel for Artificial Intelligence policy

Mumbai, Jan 17 (PTI) Maharashtra Government has formed a committee to submit recommendations for rolling out the state’s Artificial Intelligence policy, Minister for Information Technology Ashish Shelar said on Friday.

The 16-member AI Policy Taskforce will help Maharashtra to develop the AI Policy 2025 to capitalise on the rapid growth of AI-based industry, the minister said.

Maharashtra will become India's first state to have a dedicated AI policy, Shelar said.

“AI will play a key role in the growth of India's USD 600 billion Digital Economy with Maharashtra's Digital Economy accounting for estimated Rs 6 lakh crores alone,” Shelar posted on X.

The policy will seek to help catalyse this growth further and propel Maharashtra towards its goal of achieving USD 1 trillion GDP in the coming years, the minister said.

The AI policy will build upon the framework of the Central Government’s AI Mission Policy, he said. PTI VT