Maharashtra govt forms panel to draft rules for direct selling firms

Mumbai, Nov 13 (PTI) The Maharashtra government on Thursday constituted a five-member committee to draft rules and guidelines for monitoring direct selling companies and their representatives operating in the state.

The Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Department issued a government resolution (GR) forming the panel under the Consumer Protection (Direct Selling) Rules, 2021, said officials.

At present, Maharashtra does not have any specific guidelines or notifications for overseeing direct selling companies and their sales agents, an official statement said.

Direct selling firms sell products or services directly to consumers outside of a traditional retail environment through independent sales representatives.

The committee will be chaired by the Under Secretary of the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Department, it said.

The panel has been mandated to conduct a comprehensive study of direct selling regulations and guidelines in other states and subsequently prepare suitable rules for Maharashtra.

Its other members include the Controller of Legal Metrology, Mumbai, Secretary of the Indian Direct Selling Association, Deputy Secretary of the civil supplies department, and a Section Officer who will serve as member secretary, the statement said.

The decision to form the committee was taken during a meeting held on October 8. PTI MR NR