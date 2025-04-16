Maharashtra govt forms panels to address issues faced by 'tamasha' artistes

Mumbai, Apr 16 (PTI) The Maharashtra government on Wednesday announced the formation of two committees aimed at resolving the grievances of artistes associated with 'tamasha' and art centres in the state.

Tamasha is a traditional form of Marathi theatre with singing and dancing as the key highlights. It is especially popular in rural parts of the state.

Announcing the formation of two committees, state Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar said these panels will understand the issues faced by tamasha troupe owners, performers and musicians.

These committees will then suggest measures to address their grievances and to preserve the traditional folk art, Shelar said.

The Tamasha Grievance Redressal Committee will be chaired by the Director of the Directorate of Cultural Affairs. Members of the committee will include tamasha troupe owner Raghuveer Khedkar, troupe owners Gopal Nana Shesherao and Sambhaji Jadhav, artistes Mangalatai Bansode and Atambar Tatya Shirdhonkar, researchers Ganesh Chandanshive and Khanduraj Gaikwad along with the Joint Director as its members.

The Art Centre Grievance Redressal Committee will also be chaired by the Director of Cultural Affairs. The members will include art centre owners Balasaheb Kale and Abhijit Kale, artistes Reshma Paritekar, Surekha Punekar and Pramila Lodagekar, artist union representative Dhondiram Javale, researcher Prakash Khandge along with the Joint Director as its members.

"The tenure of these committees will be 30 days. If necessary, other experts, artistes and art centre operators from the field may also be invited to participate. The government will take decisions based on the recommendations received from these committees," Shelar said. PTI MR NP