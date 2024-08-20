Maharashtra: SIT to probe sexual abuse of two 4-year-old girls in Badlapur

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Tuesday ordered the setting up of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the alleged sexual abuse of two girl students of a school in Badlapur in Thane district which triggered a massive protest, leading to halting of local train services.

The SIT will be headed by Inspector General of Police-rank officer Aarti Singh, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who heads the Home Department, stated on X.

Fadnavis stated he has directed the Thane Police Commissioner to prepare a proposal to try the case in a fast-track court.

Police on August 17 arrested an attendant at the school in Badlapur for allegedly abusing two girl students of the kindergarten, aged three and four years. As per the complaint, he abused the girls in the toilet of the school.

The school management has suspended the principal, a class teacher, and a female attendant, over the incident.

The incident triggered a massive protest by parents of the children studying in the school and others, including several women, who came onto the tracks at Badlapur station and blocked local trains, affecting services between Karjat and Kalyan section. They shouted slogans to demand action against the guilty.

More than four hours have passed since the protesters descended on tracks but police and authorities are unable to convince protesters who refused to heed pleas for the withdrawal of the blockade.

A call for Badlapur bandh has been given by several organisations to protest against the incident.