Maharashtra govt gives ministerial status to PEDC chief

Mumbai, Sep 16 (PTI) The Maharashtra government has accorded ministerial status to the chairman of the Parshuram Economic Development Corporation (PEDC), along with facilities and allowances applicable to part-time chairpersons with such rank.

The PEDC, established to create self-employment and business opportunities for the economically weaker sections of the Brahmin community, is headed by Ashish Damle, a functionary of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar-led NCP.

The Planning Department, in a government Resolution (GR) issued on Tuesday, stated that the PEDC chairman will be entitled to an honorarium of Rs 7,500 per month, a sitting allowance of Rs 500 for attending board meetings, and reimbursement of telephone expenses up to Rs 3,000 per month.

He will also be provided a vehicle facility, either through an official car with driver, a monthly allowance of Rs 10,000 for use of a private vehicle, or hiring a government-approved vehicle on a tender basis.

Travel and daily allowances as per state government norms will also be applicable during official tours and board meetings, the GR stated.

For official visits, the GR specifies a daily accommodation allowance of Rs 750 in Mumbai, Rs 500 in Nagpur, Aurangabad, Pune and Nashik, and Rs 350 in other districts.

He will also receive support staff, including a personal assistant, a clerk and a peon from the Corporation's establishment.

While the chairman has been accorded ministerial rank and protocol position immediately after ministers at official functions, certain privileges like the use of a red beacon, national flag on his vehicle, personal security, escorts and guards have not been permitted, the GR said. PTI MR ARU