Maharashtra govt gives NNTR authorities unified control of buffer notified area

Gondia, Dec 26 (PTI) The Maharashtra government has cleared a proposal to give Navegaon Nagzira Tiger Reserve authorities unified control of the entire 'buffer notified' area, a decision which officials on Friday said would help in proper monitoring and habitat development.

The government resolution (GR) to this effect was issued on December 24 by the state forest and revenue departments, an official said.

Chief Conservator of Forest (CCF) Ravikiran Govekar told PTI the transfer of the 'buffer notified' area from the forest department and Forest Development Corporation of Maharashtra (FDCM) to NNTR will double the size of the reserve but also help in micro planning and speedy release of funds.

The decision will see the number of ranges rising in NNTR from seven to 12, which will in turn require more manpower in terms of RFOs, the reserve's deputy field officer Pritamsingh Kodape told PTI.

"After the transfer of the buffer notified area of 652.20 square kilometres, the size of NNTR is now 1305.88 square kilometres. Unified control will help us develop more entry gates, all in buffer areas, which will generate employment opportunities," he said.

Moreover, NNTR also got three tigers under Conservation Translocation of Tiger Project (CTTP) in two phases on May 20, 2023 and on April 11, 2024, and the reserve has a population of 15-18 tigers, most of which are in the buffer areas, Kodape said.

NNTR is among the six tiger reserves of Maharashtra, having been established on December 12, 2013. It covers Gondia and Bhandara districts. Of the 185 buffer notified villages, 112 are in Gondia and 73 in Bhandara. PTI COR BNM