Maharashtra govt has created conducive environment for industrial growth: CM

Thane, Feb 9 (PTI) The Maharashtra government has created a conducive environment to foster industrial growth and attract investors to set up units in the state, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Friday.

Advertisment

He was speaking after laying the foundation stone of a multi-level parking lot in Wagle Estate MIDC in Thane.

He also launched the 'Mukhya Mantri Mauvim Employees Health Insurance Scheme' for Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation staffers.

While earlier people had to make the rounds of offices for redressal, the state government's 'shaasan apla dari' (government at your doorstep) had benefited more than 2.8 lakh people, the CM said.

Advertisment

Asserting that his government was pro-people, pro-industry, pro-development and also pro-environment, Shinde said fears that the construction of the Atal Setu would adversely affect flamingoes have proved to be unfounded.

The number of flamingoes arriving at the site has doubled as per reports of environment organisations, the CM said.

On the occasion, state industries minister Uday Samant distributed tabs to children of MIDC staffers.

He also lauded MIDC for ensuring Maharashtra was the top state in attracting foreign direct investment (FDI). PTI COR BNM BNM