Maharashtra govt has recommended withdrawal of 77 cases filed during various agitations: Shelar

Mumbai, Sep 29 (PTI) The Maharashtra government has recommended withdrawal of 77 cases registered during religious, political and social agitations across the state, while 47 serious matters have been rejected, minister Ashish Shelar said on Monday.

He said cases involving crimes against women, serious offences, and personal or civil disputes cannot be pardoned under government policy, and hence, applications related to these were categorically rejected.

"Out of the 201 applications received, the Cabinet Sub-Committee has recommended withdrawal in 77 cases. These will now be placed before regional committees chaired by Deputy Commissioners of Police for further review," Shelar said here after a meeting of the panel at Sahyadri Guest House.

"Six cases involving MLAs, former MLAs, MPs and former MPs fall under the ambit of government resolutions and Supreme Court directives, and their final disposal will be decided by the Bombay High Court," he informed.

The Cabinet Sub-Committee, set up to examine petitions for withdrawal of cases arising out of social, political and agitation-related incidents, is chaired by Shelar, who is state minister for Cultural Affairs, IT and is also Mumbai suburban district guardian minister.

The meeting was attended by Law and Judiciary Department Principal Secretary Uday Shukla, Director of Prosecution Ashok Bhillare, Home Department Deputy Secretary Chetan Nikam apart from senior police officials.

Shelar said many activists, political party workers, protestors and participants in ideological movements were unnecessarily booked, and that it was the government's responsibility to provide them relief.

Matters registered during Ganeshotsav, Navratri, Dahi Handi celebrations, social programmes held during the COVID-19 period, and labour agitations will remain open for review on the basis of fresh applications, the senior BJP leader added.

"A new meeting will soon be convened in this regard. Ganeshotsav mandals, Navratri mandals, social organisations, union representatives and activists should approach the government with their applications," the minister said.