Maharashtra govt has shelved proposal to levy 6 per cent tax on high-end EVs: CM

Mumbai, Mar 26 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday announced in the legislative council that the government won’t implement its proposed 6 per cent tax on electric vehicles (EVs) priced above Rs 30 lakh.

The announcement came while Fadnavis was responding to a question by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Parab during a discussion in the Upper House on EVs and air pollution.

Parab raised concerns over the proposed tax, saying it would go against the Centre’s efforts to promote non-polluting EVs through various incentives.

“The Maharashtra government’s proposal to levy a 6 per cent tax on EVs above Rs 30 lakh would be counter-productive and contradict the broader objective of encouraging clean mobility,” Parab said.

Fadnavis conceded and said the government has concluded that the tax won’t generate significant revenue.

“It could send a wrong signal about our commitment to electric mobility. Therefore, the state government will not go ahead with the 6 per cent tax on high-end electric vehicles,” he said.

The Maharashtra government had proposed the tax on electric vehicles priced more than Rs 30 lakh in the budget for the financial year 2025-26.