Maharashtra govt has sought over Rs 29,000 crore from Centre for rain-hit farmers, says Ajit Pawar

Nagpur, Dec 11 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday informed the legislative assembly that the state government had sought more than Rs 29,000 crore from the Centre to provide assistance to farmers affected by unseasonal rains and floods this year.

Pawar, who is also the Finance Minister, made the statement during a discussion on supplementary demands in winter session of the legislature underway here.

"We have already provided relief of Rs 44,000 crore to farmers in the state who were hit by unseasonal rainfall and flooding. The state government has sought an additional assistance of Rs 29,781 crore from the union government," he said.

The government is committed to providing relief to farmers, and efforts to mobilise the required funds were underway, Pawar said.

"A central inspection team already visited the affected four districts and another team is expected to arrive next week. I hope that central assistance will be released soon," he said.

Heavy rainfall and floods in September this year severely affected Marathwada and adjoining regions, destroying crops on 68.69 lakh hectares across the state.

In October, the Maharashtra government announced a compensation package of Rs 31,628 crore for the affected farmers.

Replying to a two-day discussion on the supplementary demands, Pawar said efforts were being made to maintain financial discipline and strengthen the state's fiscal structure.

The assembly approved supplementary demands worth around Rs 75,000 crore, he said.

According to him, Maharashtra had kept its fiscal deficit within three per cent and maintained its debt level below 20 per cent, a balance achieved by only three states in the country.

Giving details of major budgetary allocations, Pawar said Rs 9,000 crore had been earmarked for the 'Baliraja' scheme, Rs 3,000 crore for the upcoming Kumbh Mela (in Nashik), and additional Rs 900 crore for the expanded Mahatma Phule Jan Arogya Yojana.

Funds were also increased for the Sanjay Gandhi Niradhar Yojana, while a matching grant of Rs 5,600 crore was provided for the Centre's interest-free loan scheme, he said. PTI ND NP