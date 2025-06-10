Maharashtra govt hikes Police Patils' salary to Rs 15,000

Palghar, Jun 10 (PTI) The Maharashtra government has hiked the honorarium of Police Patils to Rs 15,000 from Rs 3,000 in recognition of their vital contribution by acting as a crucial link between police and people at the grassroots level, Minister of State for Home (Rural) Pankaj Bhoyar said.

He was speaking at the first-ever district-level workshop for Police Patils in Maharashtra, held at the District Collector's Office in Palghar, an official release stated.

"For many years, the Police Patil worked on a meagre salary of two to three thousand rupees. Recognising their vital work at the grassroots level, the Chief Minister has now increased their salary to Rs 15,000," he said.

Bhoyar highlighted the government's commitment to strengthening the institution.

"Many posts of Police Patil were vacant for the last few years. We have moved swiftly to fill 282 of these vacancies, and the remaining posts will be filled soon," he added.

He said the number of women taking up the role of Police Patil is on the rise.

Traditionally, Police Patils are responsible for maintaining peace and order within their village, assisting the police in investigations, and serving as a liaison between the administration and the villagers. PTI COR NSK