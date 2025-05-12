Maharashtra govt holds meeting with armed forces; CM Fadnavis assures effective coordination

Mumbai, May 12 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said the state government will ensure effective coordination with armed forces, and work in tandem with them.

He was speaking during a meeting the state government held with senior officers of the armed forces and representatives of other key agencies in the wake of the India-Pakistan conflict.

The deliberations pertained to exchange of intelligence data, effective use of technology and taking precautionary measures, a statement said.

The talks involved setting up of a coordination machinery for cooperation between security agencies and the government, it said.

The chief minister said Operation Sindoor executed by the armed forces with strength and precision was extraordinary.

"I salute the armed forces. Mumbai is extremely important as it is the state's financial capital. Intelligence sharing will be extremely important and adequate care needs to be taken on the cyber security front," he said.

Indian army's General Officer Commanding (GOC) for Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Goa Area Lt Gen Pawan Chadha; Navy's Flag Officer Commanding Maharashtra Naval Area (FOMA) Rear Admiral Anil Jaggi, Indian Air Force (IAF) Air Vice Marshal Air Vice Marshal Rajat Mohan, representatives of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT), Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), Home Guards, among others, were present on the occasion.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, Maharashtra Director General of Police Rashmi Shukla, Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti and others also attended the meeting. PTI MR NP