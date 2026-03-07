Maharashtra govt inks MoU with Finnish firms to modernise Sassoon Dock

Mumbai, Mar 7 (PTI) The Maharashtra government on Saturday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with three Finnish companies to modernise Sassoon Dock and transform it into a world-class fishing harbour.

The Maharashtra Fisheries Development Corporation has inked an agreement with Finland-based companies, Helvar, Mirasis and River Recycle, at an event held here.

Speaking on the occasion, state Fisheries Minister Nitesh Rane said Sassoon Dock is one of the major fishing harbours in the country and plays a key role in Maharashtra's fisheries economy.

The harbour currently has around 1,560 registered mechanised fishing boats and records an average annual fish production of 50,000 to 60,000 metric tonnes, he said.

Rane said the development of the harbour is a priority for the state government, as it has emerged as an important economic centre for the fishing community.

He pointed out that several infrastructure works have been undertaken at the harbour in recent years, including construction of net-mending sheds, workshops, underground water tanks, water pipelines, pump houses and protective walls, along with renovation of public facilities.

Work is underway on an ice plant, strengthening of the jetty wall, fishermen's rest rooms and a modern auction hall, he said.

The minister noted that the collaboration with the Finnish companies will focus on improving waste management, recycling of plastic waste and discarded fishing nets, and strengthening the net-repair system through capacity building.

He said the initiative aims to transform Sassoon Dock into a modern, efficient and environmentally sustainable fishing harbour with greater use of technology and digitisation.

The project was in line with the vision of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to develop world-class fisheries infrastructure while ensuring the welfare of the fishing community and sustainable coastal development, he added. PTI MR ARU