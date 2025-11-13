Maharashtra govt integrates medico-legal reporting portal with crime tracking network

Mumbai, Nov 13 (PTI) The Maharashtra government has ordered the integration of a centralized digital platform with the police's Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) to streamline the handling of medico-legal and post-mortem reports across the state.

The digital platform, Medico Legal Examination and Post-Mortem Reporting System (MedLEaPR), has been developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC).

A Government Resolution issued on Thursday said the MedLEaPR portal will now be linked with the police database so that medico-legal examination findings and post-mortem reports entered by medical examiners can be accessed directly by investigating officers.

According to the GR, a model medical examiner from Mumbai has been appointed as the state-level nodal examiner. Each district will have its own nodal medical examiner, while departments of forensic medicine in all medical colleges will serve as nodal units for implementation.

The order stated that all medical colleges and city municipal hospitals that handle medico-legal cases must register on the MedLEaPR portal and upload all medico-legal and post-mortem reports without fail.

Health services and urban development departments besides municipal corporations will oversee the roll-out and conduct periodic audits to ensure compliance, as per the GR.

The government maintained the integration will help improve coordination between medical and police departments, speed up investigations and ensure better documentation and tracking of medico-legal evidence.

CCTNS is a Centre-states collaborative project started in 2009 that aimed to inter-link all police stations under a common application software for the purpose of investigation, data analytics, research, policy making and providing citizen services.