Maharashtra govt intends to take essence of Warkari philosophy to global stage: Shelar

Latur, Nov 3 (PTI) Maharashtra Minister for Cultural Affairs Ashish Shelar on Monday declared his department will launch various international initiatives to spread the philosophy of the Warkari tradition across the world.

Speaking at the inauguration of a three-day Kirtan Festival organized by the Directorate of Cultural Affairs at Ausa in Latur district, Shelar noted the rich spiritual heritage of the Warkari Sampradaya deserves to reach global audiences.

Notably, the Warkari Sampradaya is a devotional (bhakti) movement in Maharashtra dedicated to the worship of Lord Vitthal (also known as Vithoba). His followers, known as "warkaris," undertake pilgrimages to Pandharpur in Solapur district, which houses a grand Lord Vitthal temple.

Saint Dnyaneshwar envisioned the well-being of humanity and prayed for universal peace and harmony. The Warkari tradition has carried forward this vision through its devotion and teachings, the BJP minister opined.

Expressing happiness that such a festival is being held at Ausa, a town deeply rooted in the Warkari legacy, he said the Directorate of Cultural Affairs aims to continue this spiritual journey by celebrating the timeless wisdom of saints.

Citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of preserving India's cultural heritage while pursuing development, Shelar affirmed that under the leadership of CM Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra is committed to becoming a fully developed state by 2047.

"The Cultural Affairs Department, under the guidance of Chief Minister Fadnavis, is actively working to conserve ancient monuments and promote the state's rich traditions," he opined.

"The government aims to take the essence of the Warkari philosophy to the global stage. To achieve this, events like Kirtan Mahotsav will also be organized abroad to showcase Maharashtra's spiritual and cultural depth," Shelar stated. PTI COR RSY