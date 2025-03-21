Maharashtra govt issues GR detailing plan for Shivaji memorial in Agra

Mumbai, Mar 21 (PTI) The Maharashtra government on Friday formed a committee of historians under the state tourism minister to construct a memorial of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Agra in Uttar Pradesh.

The tourism department has been tasked with building the memorial, mobilising funds for the purpose and looking into aspects of land acquisition, a government resolution (GR) said.

The announcement of such a memorial was made by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on the birth anniversary of the legendary warrior king recently. The memorial will highlight the daring escape of the Maratha emperor and his son Sambhaji in order to ensure future generations are aware of this valorous episode of history.

The committee headed by the tourism minister will include historians and experts and will function independently, the GR said.

The Maharashtra government said it will acquire the premises in Agra in which Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was kept under house arrest by the Mughals. PTI MR BNM