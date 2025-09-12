Maharashtra govt issues notification renaming Ahmednagar railway station as Ahilyanagar

Mumbai, Sep 12 (PTI) The Maharashtra government on Friday issued a notification renaming Ahmednagar railway station as Ahilyanagar railway station following approval from the Union Home ministry.

The state government earlier renamed Ahmednagar district as Ahilyanagar district.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who had pursued the matter, thanked Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for approving the proposal.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde were also part of the efforts, a statement from Pawar's office said.

Last month, Pawar had written to Vaishnaw urging that the station be renamed to match the city's new name.

"This long-pending demand has now been fulfilled. The renaming holds special significance as we are celebrating the 300th birth anniversary year of Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar," Pawar said.

Several organisations and citizens had been demanding that the railway station's name be changed after the city was renamed Ahilyanagar.

Pawar also said efforts were underway to rename Aurangabad railway station as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar railway station. PTI MR BNM