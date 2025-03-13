Maharashtra govt issues order for memorial to mark Third Battle of Panipat

Mumbai, Mar 13 (PTI) The Maharashtra government on Thursday issued an order to establish a memorial in Panipat in Haryana to underline the historical significance of a battle involving the Maratha Empire.

The memorial will come up at Kala Amb in the northern state where the Third Battle of Panipat was fought in 1761 between Afghan invader Ahmad Shah Abdali and the Marathas. The initiative aims to highlight the role of the Marathas in Indian history.

As per the government resolution issued during the day, state marketing and protocol minister Jaykumar Rawal will coordinate with the Haryana government for the project.

The memorial will include a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and a museum showcasing the history of the Maratha Empire, with multimedia programmes envisaged to enhance visitor engagement, the order said.

"The Maharashtra government will provide funding for land acquisition and the memorial's development. The state Public Works Department will oversee the project, with Maharashtra Public Works Development Corporation acting as the implementing agency. A committee of historians and experts under the state Public Works Minister will provide guidance on the memorial's development," the order said.

The announcement of the memorial was made by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar while presenting the budget for 2025-26 in the state assembly on March 10. A memorial will be built in Panipat, Haryana to symbolize Maratha valour, Pawar had said. PTI ND BNM