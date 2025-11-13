Maharashtra govt issues SOPs aimed at protecting divyang persons against exploitation, abuse

Mumbai, Nov 13 (PTI) The Maharashtra government has issued standard operating procedures (SOPs) aimed at strengthening protection of 'divyang' or differently-abled persons against exploitation, abuse and violence and for quick action against offenders, an official said on Thursday.

The SOPs were issued by the Persons with Disabilities Welfare Department in a government resolution (GR).

Under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, immediate and effective action in cases of violence, exploitation and abuse of differently-abled persons is mandatory. Accordingly, district and sub-divisional magistrates have been empowered to take preventive and legal action against the offenders, the department said.

Disability Welfare Department Secretary Tukaram Mundhe said in a statement that SOPs have been developed across all districts to ensure consistent implementation of the Act.

"The government's priority is to prevent abuse, violence, and exploitation of persons with disabilities and to ensure justice, protection, and dignity for victims," he said.

Mundhe added that the SOPs define procedures for complaint handling, immediate response, medical help, rehabilitation and legal support, aiming to create a transparent and responsive system across the state.

As per Section 92 of the Act, offenders may face six months to five years of imprisonment and a fine, he said.

District and sub-divisional magistrates will act promptly on such incidents and ensure the victim receives protection, medical care and rehabilitation, he said.

Victims or their representatives may file complaints at police stations, which will forward them to the magistrates concerned. Monthly reports from police and magistrates will be submitted to the District Disability Committee and reviewed quarterly by the state Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities, he said. PTI MR NP