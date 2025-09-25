Maharashtra govt launches immediate relief measures in flood-ravaged areas

Mumbai, Sep 25 (PTI) The Maharashtra government has initiated relief measures in flood-affected regions, including financial assistance for the families of those who lost their lives, for damaged crops and livestock, and for damaged houses, officials said on Thursday.

According to an official announcement, the next of kin of those who died due to floods will receive Rs 4 lakh each.

Compensation for livestock losses has been fixed at Rs 37,500 per milch animal, Rs 32,000 per draught animal, and Rs 20,000 per small animal. In case of goats, sheep, or pigs, a relief of Rs 4,000 per animal will be provided, it said.

The maximum compensation limit has been capped at three large animals and 30 small animals per family.

For poultry farmers, assistance of Rs 100 per bird will be granted, with a ceiling of Rs 10,000 per family.

Households whose homes have been destroyed will also receive compensation of Rs 8,000 for huts and up to Rs 12,000 for fully collapsed pucca houses. Assistance of up to Rs 3,000 will be provided for damaged cattle sheds, it said.

The government has also announced relief for farmers who have suffered crop loss. They will receive Rs 8,500 per hectare for rainfed crops, Rs 17,000 per hectare for irrigated crops, and Rs 22,500 per hectare for perennial crops.

In cases where farmland has been washed away by floods, Rs 18,000 per hectare will be provided for land that can be repaired. For land that cannot be restored, the compensation will range from a minimum of Rs 5,000 to a maximum of Rs 47,000 per hectare, it said.

The announcement comes amid massive devastation due to intense rainfall in many parts of the state, particularly the Marathwada region, where at least nine persons have died in floods and damage to crops on over 30,000 hectares since September 20.

According to the government, 31 districts have been experiencing continuous rainfall this month. So far, 50 lakh hectares of farmland and standing crops have been damaged in the state. The government said Rs 2,215 crore has been provided from the State Disaster Relief Fund, and more funds have been sought from the Centre. PTI MR NR