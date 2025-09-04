Maharashtra govt launches massive recruitment drive covering 17k posts

Mumbai, Sep 4 (PTI) The Maharashtra government has launched a massive recruitment drive to fill 10,000 vacancies on compassionate grounds across various departments in a move aimed at streamlining administration and providing relief to bereaved families, a senior official said on Thursday.

Another 7,000 clerk posts are being filled under this initiative, alongside other vacancies in categories C and D across state departments, he added.

"We are rewriting the way government departments work from recruitment to retirement. This effort marks a complete transformation in administrative functioning. In all, a total of 17,000 posts are going to be filled soon," the official said.

The General Administration Department (GAD) has directed all departments to complete the documentation process of selected candidates, including submission of character certificates and inter-departmental clearances, by September 15, while district collectors have been asked to ensure there is no waiting list and to finalise recruitment of clerks within the next two months, the official added.

The recruitment covers a wide spectrum of departments, including Panchayat Raj, Zilla Parishads, municipal corporations, rural development and urban development bodies, he said.

The initiative also seeks to clear backlogs of the past five to seven years, while reviewing and amending government resolutions issued over the past two decades, he said, adding the earlier process faced hurdles as departments functioned in silos, leading to mismatches where some had surplus staff and others faced vacancies.

"Now, all data on vacancies and surplus staff will be uploaded on a single government dashboard. For the first time, every department will have a clear picture of manpower requirements and waiting lists. The government has also studied administrative reforms implemented in Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Bihar and Gujarat to design the new framework," he said.

"We are creating a new foundation for the state administration that is dynamic, efficient and technology-driven. Our aim is to build a responsive system where officials are well-versed with modern tools and processes," the official asserted. PTI ND BNM