Maharashtra govt launches mechanised laundry service in 593 hospitals

Mumbai, Oct 15 (PTI) Amid concerns over cleanliness in public hospitals, the Maharashtra government launched a mechanised laundry facility in 593 health institutions on Wednesday, aimed at strengthening hygiene, safety, and infection control.

The initiative will cover 20 district hospitals, eight general hospitals, 105 sub-district hospitals, 378 rural hospitals, 22 women's hospitals, and 60 trauma care units, serving a total of 29,315 beds.

"Maharashtra's mechanised laundry system will set an example for the entire country," said state Health Minister Prakash Abitkar after the inauguration.

He said the mechanised laundry service will improve hospital cleanliness and the quality of patient care.

Under the project, bed sheets, pillow covers, blankets, patient and staff uniforms, curtains, and towels will be washed and disinfected entirely through mechanised processes using barrier washing technology.

An external private agency is handling the collection, sorting, sterilisation, and distribution of linen, which will be done mechanically.

Officials said the initiative will provide clean, disinfected, and safe linen to patients, significantly lowering the risk of infections in hospitals. PTI MR NSK