Maharashtra govt launches 'smart and intelligent village' project

Mumbai, Nov 27 (PTI) The Maharashtra government on Thursday approved the launch of the 'Smart and Intelligent Village' project aimed at transforming 75 villages across five districts into tech-enabled, self-sustaining model villages.

According to a resolution issued by the state government, information-technology body MahaIT will implement the initiative.

"Each selected tehsil will host a number of villages chosen for development. Ten from the Katol tehsil of Nagpur district, 23 from Chandur Bazar tehsil of Amravati district, 11 from Kalmanuri tehsil of Hingoli district, 10 from Baramati tehsil of Pune district, and 21 from Vaibhavwadi tehsil of Sindhudurg district," it said.

"It includes providing services like CCTV network, Wi-Fi hotspot, digital education, health services, guidance related to cattle, women and child development related schemes, smart agriculture sensors, disaster management in stages. The scheme will cover key sectors including rural infrastructure, e-governance, education, health, agriculture, sanitation and renewable energy," the order said.

The objective is to narrow the rural-urban divide, raise living standards in villages and promote sustainable rural development, t added.

Capital expenditure (capex) for setting up the smart villages will be provided by the state government, while operational expenses (opex) are expected to be met through self-sustainability, with support from local communities or partner organisations, the GR said. PTI ND BNM