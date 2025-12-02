Maharashtra govt makes bamboo biomass blending mandatory in energy projects

Mumbai, Dec 2 (PTI) The Maharashtra government has made blending of bamboo biomass mandatory in energy projects, while earmarking Rs 50 crore in the current fiscal for bamboo-based entrepreneurship, an official said on Tuesday.

According to a government resolution (GR), 5-7 per cent bamboo biomass must be blended at all eligible energy-generation projects in the state, under the newly approved Maharashtra Bamboo Industry Policy 2025.

The move aims to reduce dependence on non-renewable fuel sources and push bamboo-based green energy as an economically viable alternative, the resolution said.

The state government has stated that the initiative will boost bamboo cultivation, production and industrial use while reducing imports of bamboo raw materials currently required for various products.

The policy states that Maharashtra intends to position itself as a leading bamboo-based industrial hub by ensuring increased production, processing and export capability.

There will be special focus on developing new bamboo-based markets in addition to strengthening existing value chains, and the cooperation and Panchayat Raj departments have been directed to help farmers and producers connect with processing and export markets, the resolution stated.

Under the new policy, the state has also approved the creation of two new financial mechanisms — an innovation and capital assistance fund and an implementation expense fund — to support industrial incentives and subsidies.

As per the five-year financial projection (2025-30), a total outlay of Rs 1,534 crore has been proposed to boost bamboo entrepreneurship, processing and market infrastructure.

The government plans to promote bamboo cultivation in areas affected by deforestation, degraded forest zones and where the plant naturally grows.

The GR described bamboo as an important ecological and economic resource, citing its uses ranging from fuel, furniture, packaging, textile fibres and construction material to carbon sequestration for climate mitigation.

It further noted that the global bamboo market was projected to reach USD 88.42 billion by 2030 with an estimated annual growth rate of 4.5 per cent.

According to the policy document, Maharashtra holds the third-largest bamboo-growing area in India, with an estimated 13,572 sq km area, after Madhya Pradesh and Arunachal Pradesh. However, the commercial utilisation remains significantly low due to supply chain gaps and a lack of local-level processing infrastructure.