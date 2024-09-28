Maharashtra govt mulling tuition stipend for new lawyers: Fadnavis

Thane, Sep 28 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said the state government is considering a proposal to provide tuition stipend to new lawyers.

He was speaking after laying the foundation stone of the Advocate Academy and Research Centre in Taloja in neighbouring Raigad district.

"It is a pleasure that the country's first advocate academy is coming up in Maharashtra. I congratulate the Maharashtra and Goa Bar Council for taking the lead in this initiative. The state government has earmarked Rs 10 crore for this academy," the Deputy CM said.

This academy will be a a transformative force in legal education and practice, he added.

"There is a proposal being considered by the Maharashtra government to provide tuition stipend to lawyers entering the profession," Fadnavis said. PTI COR BNM