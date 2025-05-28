Maharashtra govt mum on crop loan waiver promise: state Congress chief Sapkal

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, May 28 (PTI) Maharashtra Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal on Wednesday said the BJP-led government in the state had promised loan waiver to farmers, but it has now forgotten the promise.

He was speaking at a `Jai Hind' rally organised by the Congress in Nanded district. The opposition party is organising such rallies all over the country to honour the armed forces after Operation Sindoor.

"While the army is fighting on the border, farmers are fighting here. The government earlier promised a loan waiver for farmers, Rs 2,100 per month to (women beneficiaries under) the Ladki Bahin scheme. But when Union minister Amit Shah visited Nanded two days ago, he did not utter a single word on the promises they had made earlier," Sapkal said.

He also claimed that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and deputy CMs Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar were "mere rubber stamps." Shah decided everything, from cabinet portfolios to who will become the guardian minister of a district, the Congress leader claimed.

He also said the Union home minister, in his speech here, did not state why the terrorists involved in the Pahalgam attack had not been arrested yet, and why it was US president Donald Trump who announced the cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan on May 10. PTI AW KRK