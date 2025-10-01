Maharashtra govt nod for Nagpur-Chandrapur expressway; CM says projects of Rs 10 lakh cr on in state

Mumbai, Oct 1 (PTI) The Maharashtra government on Wednesday approved the construction of a four-lane concrete expressway between Nagpur and Chandrapur covering a distance of 204 km.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the cabinet sub-committee on infrastructure chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis here.

A statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said Fadnavis also directed officials to submit a proposal for the construction of a highway between Chandrapur and Mul (in the same district) and emphasized that future road projects must be planned with a vision to develop a surrounding 'ecosystem'.

He instructed departments to plan land acquisition in advance to facilitate such integrated development.

The CM also suggested extending the proposed Nagpur-Chandrapur expressway up to the Surjagad iron ore project (in Gadchiroli) via Navegaon-More to enhance connectivity.

Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar were present for the meeting.

Fadnavis stressed the importance of completing infrastructure projects within the stipulated timelines to prevent cost escalation.

"Currently, projects worth Rs 10 lakh crore are underway in the state. These must be completed on schedule to accelerate economic growth," he said.

The CM also directed that all future infrastructure projects be listed on the Gati Shakti portal before the work begins.

"Irrigation projects, too, must be planned carefully with early land acquisition to avoid delays," he added.

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) will expand its organisational structure and hire sectoral experts from external sources to ensure smooth project execution.

Fadnavis noted that assigning unique IDs to projects would help curb irregularities in payment disbursement.

The CM directed the Public Works (PWD) and Water Supply Departments to prepare a time-bound plan for clearing pending dues and to adopt technology-driven mechanisms to verify completed work before making payments.

Fadnavis also highlighted the need for amenities along the Samruddhi Expressway, including toilets at 16 locations, petrol pumps, and food courts.

"Tourism facilities should be developed near these locations, and the MSRDC should appoint a consultant for the purpose," he said, adding that at least four tourism hubs should be created along the expressway," he said.

To raise funds for large-scale infrastructure projects, Fadnavis suggested exploring new models involving private investors, who could participate in land acquisition and receive returns as part of the development process.

The total cost of the Nagpur-Chandrapur expressway, which includes an 11-km link road to Chandrapur city, is Rs 2,353.39 crore.

Some other projects include the 162-km Nagpur-Gondia four-lane expressway to be developed at Rs 18,539 crore and the 94-km Bhandara-Gadchiroli four-lane expressway to be developed at Rs 10,298 crore. PTI MR NP