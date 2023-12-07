Maharashtra govt not keen to face questions concerning farmers: Nana Patole

Nagpur: Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Thursday alleged that the government was not keen to face questions concerning farmers after an adjournment motion by his party colleague and leader of opposition in assembly Vijay Wadettiwar was rejected.

An adjournment motion is moved to discuss a “definite matter of urgent public importance”.

Speaking to journalists at Vidhan Bhavan here after the adjournment of the House on the first day of the Winter Session, Patole said that had the government been serious about issues tied to farmers, then it would have allowed the adjournment motion moved by Wadettiwar.

Farmers had high hopes from the session’s first day, he said.

The Congress leader said that the Eknath Shinde government is ready to discuss issues related to Vidarbha but has no time to look into matters about farmers in the region.

Accusing the government of arriving in Nagpur for “tourism”, he said this session will have only 5 days in a “real sense”.

The Winter Session, which started on Thursday, is scheduled to end on December 20.

Patole said the government should spell out clearly whether it wants to help the farmers or just make announcements.

Earlier in the day, the Opposition protested at the Vidhan Bhavan demanding farm loan waiver, bonus on paddy crop and higher minimum support prices (MSP) for cotton and soybean. It said farmers have been badly hit by unseasonal rains and hailstorms.

Deputy Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday had slammed the Opposition for skipping the customary tea party ahead of the session saying it did not raise any issue related to the Vidarbha and Marathwada regions.