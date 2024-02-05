Maharashtra govt not to hike property tax in Mumbai, to hold job fairs in several cities

Mumbai, Feb 5 (PTI) In a relief to Mumbai residents, the Maharashtra cabinet on Monday decided not to increase the property tax in the city, where civic polls are due since 2022, and also gave its nod to hold job fairs in the state.

A proposal to maintain status quo on the property tax was moved by the urban development department and cleared at a weekly cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde here.

This decision would save Mumbai residents from an additional financial burden of Rs 736 crore, said an official statement without providing further details.

The cabinet cleared another proposal to hold employment fairs at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in central Maharashtra covering the entire Marathwada region (eight districts) as well as in Nashik, Pune and Konkan divisions.

Titled the 'Namo Mega Job Fair', such an event has already been held at Nagpur, which garnered a huge response, said the statement.

There will be six such fairs where at least two lakh jobs will be generated, it adding, the cabinet approved an expenditure of Rs 30 crore for organising these events.

A social justice department proposal to launch the 'Chief Minister Vayoshri Scheme' for senior citizens was also cleared at the cabinet meeting.

Under the scheme, centres for mental well-being and yoga therapy will be set up for senior citizens.

At least 15 lakh senior citizens who are above 65 years of age would benefit from it, said the statement. PTI ND RSY