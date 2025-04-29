Maharashtra govt okays new EV Policy with subsidy for passenger vehicles

Mumbai, Apr 29 (PTI) The Maharashtra government on Tuesday approved a new Electric Vehicle Policy which states that passenger EVs will be given subsidy.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said some EVs will be granted a toll waiver.

"The state government has approved a new EV policy under which passenger EVs will be given subsidy. EV manufacturing and EV consumption should increase," he said after chairing the state Cabinet meeting.

He said the charging infrastructure will be strengthened under the new policy. PTI PR NSK