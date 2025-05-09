Maharashtra govt orders probe into bid to usurp 42 acres of forest land in Nagpur

Mumbai, May 9 (PTI) The Maharashtra government has ordered an investigation into alleged attempts to grab 42 acres of forest land in Nagpur district, an official said on Friday.

After receiving complaints about the alleged land-grab bid, Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule held a high-level meeting at Mantralaya (state secretariat) on Thursday night and asked top officials to submit a report on the matter, he said.

District Collector Vipin Itankar and senior forest officials were present at the meeting.

Locals have alleged that a few forest department officials colluded with certain individuals and attempted to illegally divert 42 acres of forest land worth crores of rupees by manipulating the land allotment process, said a statement issued by the office of Bawankule.

“Those responsible will not be spared under any circumstances,” Bawankule said, terming the alleged scam a serious corruption case.

He instructed the suspension of the staffers facing investigation, and ordered the Nagpur district collector and the Forest Department to submit a detailed report immediately, said the statement.

Assuring a thorough and independent probe, the minister also said that the investigation will check if any local residents were involved in the conspiracy to grab government land.

"We will get to the root of this scam and take strict action," said the statement, quoting Bawankule.